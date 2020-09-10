Iraq bans entry of fruit shipment imported from Iran

The Iraqi General Customs Authority announced today, Thursday, that it has returned a shipment of fruit imported from Iran, in violation of regulations and instructions.



The authority said, in a press statement today, that this comes within the framework of strict procedures imposed by the Iraqi government on the entry of goods at all border crossings for months.



She explained that the customs authority at the al-Munthiriya border post with Iran re-issued a consignment of fruit imported to Iraq from Iran, in contravention of the regulations and instructions in force, and the absence of a balance in the import permit for the consignment.



It stated that it constantly announces the seizure and re-issuance of various materials that are uncovered in its customs centers and prohibits the entry of materials that violate the terms and controls of import, especially everything that affects the lives and safety of citizens.