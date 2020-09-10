Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Thursday، 10 September 2020 06:16 PM

Iran reports 129 new deaths, 2,063 coronavirus cases

The Iranian Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country, saying the total number rose to more than 395,000, after 2,063 new cases were recorded.

The spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education stated that the total deaths due to infection with the Coronavirus in the country rose to 22,798 cases, after 129 new deaths were recorded during the past 24hours.

 

She pointed out that 3,728 of the injured are in critical health, and that the number of people recovering is close to 341,000, according to what was reported by the Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

