Thursday, 10 September 2020
Thursday، 10 September 2020 05:50 PM

Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total

The Iraqi health ministry on Thursday reported 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 278,418.

The ministry also said in a statement that 82 more died from the infectious disease, raising the death toll to 7,814, and 3,824 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 213,817.

The new cases included 1,315 in the capital Baghdad, 333 in Qadisiyah, 319 in Basra, 301 in Wasit, 284 in Dhi Qar, and 259 in Duhok, according to the ministry statement.

A total of 1,840,913 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease, with 23,479 done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has permitted movement of the citizens between provinces, official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

On Monday, the Committee decided to ease health restrictions imposed previously to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including reopening the border crossings exclusively for the commercial movement, restaurants and five-star hotels, and lifting the ban on sporting events.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
