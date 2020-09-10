Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.



“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV Launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran,” the official Saudi Press Agency quoted al-Maliki as saying.



This is the fourth failed drone attack launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom this week.



The Houthis had attempted to launch an explosive-laden drone on Wednesday, another a day earlier on Tuesday, and one on Sunday.



The Iran-backed militia is in conflict with the UN-recognized government, which is supported by the Arab Coalition, and currently controls Yemen’s capital Sanaa.



