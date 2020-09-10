Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Iraq approves loans from Saudi Arabia, China Iraq reports 4,597 new COVID-19 cases, 278,418 in total At least 6 Iraq-based journalists with Dijlah TV resign, go into hiding following threats Fire erupts in Beirut port over a month after deadly explosion Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia intercepted, destroyed: al-Maliki Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington
Thursday، 10 September 2020 04:41 PM

Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport

A Katyusha rocket fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport but caused no casualties, Iraq state news agency INA said on Thursday, the second such attack on the airport this week.


Earlier on Sunday, three rockets hit the airport, one of which fell inside the parking lot and damaged four vehicles with no human casualties.

Baghdad international airpot and the fortified Green Zone area in the capital city are the main targets of the frequent rocket attacks. Both the facilities host US forces and diplomatic mission.

Washington often blames Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq for such attacks.


