Katyusha rocket lands at Baghdad international airport

A Katyusha rocket fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport but caused no casualties, Iraq state news agency INA said on Thursday, the second such attack on the airport this week.





Earlier on Sunday, three rockets hit the airport, one of which fell inside the parking lot and damaged four vehicles with no human casualties.



Baghdad international airpot and the fortified Green Zone area in the capital city are the main targets of the frequent rocket attacks. Both the facilities host US forces and diplomatic mission.



Washington often blames Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq for such attacks.





