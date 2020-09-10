Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Kadhimi urges greater cooperation between Baghdad, Erbil in first visit to KRG

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has highlighted the military cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Army which helped to achieve the victory over ISIS.


During his first official visit to Erbil, Kadhimi stressed the need for greater cooperations between Erbil and Baghdad during a meeting with Masoud Barzani, head of the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).


In a press release, the PM’s office said in a press release that Kadhimi and Barzani discussed several issues during a “productive” meeting, including the upcoming snap elections in Iraq.


Earlier on Thursday, Kadhimi was received at the Erbil International Airport by his Kurdish counterpart, Masrour Barzani, with whom he later held a meeting to discuss the prolonged disputes between the regional and federal governments.

