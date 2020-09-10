Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Breaking
After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington Iraqi Kurdistan records 687 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths: ministry Turkish FM claims PKK seeking to take over Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Security member killed in bomb attacks on U.S.-coalition trucks in Iraq Iraq reports 4,894 new COVID-19 cases, 269,578 in total Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 10 September 2020 02:45 PM

WHO: Virus cases top two million in wider Middle East

Corona
Coronavirus cases in the wider Middle East from Morocco to Pakistan have topped two million, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
The caseload for the 21 countries has more than doubled since July 1, the UN agency said.
Regional director Ahmed Mandhari warned that even countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia, which had kept their infection rates under control, were now facing significant upticks.
The WHO listed the hardest-hit countries as Iran with more than 393,000 cases, Saudi Arabia with more than 320,000, Pakistan with just under 300,000 and Iraq with nearly 274,000.
Mandhari said that a number of factors threatened to raise infection rates further — the resumption of international travel across much of the region, the start of the new school year and the beginning of the flu season.
It is now six months since the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic.
Worldwide, there have been more than 27.7 million confirmed virus cases, according to an AFP count based on official statistics, with the worst-hit region Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Europe.
Related Stories
Read
Beirut explosion

Large fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast 10 September 2020 02:17 PM

Arab League5

Arab League urges international firm stance against Iranian behavior 10 September 2020 12:43 AM

_114286949_hi063228419

British-Iranian charity worker to face another trial 09 September 2020 11:58 PM

5f4f80b07ed0ee001e25cee8

WPA: Iranian wrestler facing death sentence 'unjustly' targeted 09 September 2020 11:50 PM

9c921d86-1063-4942-8291-09f2236ff3a5_16x9_600x338

After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 09 September 2020 09:40 PM

nasralla

Lebanese Hezbollah-allied party says U.S. sanctions target whole nation 09 September 2020 05:09 PM

houthi-rebels-2

Yemen's Houthis say hit military objects in Saudi Arabia's Abha airport 09 September 2020 09:32 AM

news_60301_1599592052.03096c6bd950fe3c8d408fba2ed7d9b97ace

Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington 09 September 2020 02:08 AM

Comments