Iraq to reopen border crossings with Iran despite surge in coronavirus infections

Iraq will reopen its border crossings with Iran soon, an official said on Wednesday.



In remarks, Mazin Akram, head of the local administration in Mandali town, said the federal government has decided to reopen the border crossings on September 12.



However, they will be open only for trade movements, he explained, for which strict measures will be taken to prevent possible illegal shipments through the gates.



"This is only for trade movements, and not for pilgrims or tourists from the neighboring country," Akram said, referring to Iran.



Iraq closed down the border crossings with Iran in March amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.