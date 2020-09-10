Coronavirus Kills 900 Thousand People Infects 27.5 Million Cases in World

The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 900,000 people so far across the world.



The deadly virus also infected more than 27.5 million people in all continents of the planet.



The United States tops the list of countries most affected by the outbreak of the pandemic.



The deadly virus took lives of about 190,000 people, while more than 6.3 million infections have been recorded so far.



In the United States, the American Midwest has witnessed a large outbreak of the epidemic, with states such as Iowa and South Dakota emerging as new hotspots in the past few weeks.



In Iowa, which is currently one of the highest infection rates in the United States, 15 % of tests last week came back positive.



An analysis indicates that the test-positive rate in the nearby state of South Dakota is 19 %, and North Dakota 18 %.



The sudden rise in Iowa and South Dakota is linked to the reopening of colleges in Iowa and last month’s annual speedway in Stergis, South Dakota.



Kansas, Idaho and Missouri also rank among the top 10 US states for the rate of positive tests.



Coronavirus infection has decreased for 7 consecutive weeks in the United States, and the death rate reached about 6,100 cases per week last month.







On the other hand, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced that more than 500,000 children in the United States have been infected with the Coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic until now.



In its report, the Academy presented the results of studies conducted for Coronavirus cases among children up to September 3, which were collected by experts from 49 states, not including New York, Puerto Rico, Guam and Texas.



According to the report, the number of “COVID-19” infections among children of all ages has reached 513,415, which is equivalent to 9.8% of the total number of injuries in the United States.



Experts indicate that 680 infections are recorded for every 100,000 children.



During the period from August 20 to September 3, more than 70,000 new infections were recorded.



The number of deaths among children due to “COVID-19″ in 42 states and New York City reached 103 children, and this rate ranges between 0% and 0.3% of the total number of deaths among people with the disease.



Anthony Fuchi, senior communicable disease expert at the US administration, said:” When we compare ourselves to other countries, I don’t think we can say we are doing a good job.”



The health expert has sounded the alarm for days about the high number of new infections, especially in the south and west states of the country.



He denounced the hasty lifting of closure measures and reckless Americans.



India recorded about 4.4 million infections and the pandemic claimed the lives of 74,000 people, according to the latest figures and data from the University of “Johns Hopkins”, USA, on Wednesday.



Brazil ranks third in the world, with about 4.2 million confirmed cases, and the number of deaths has exceeded 127,000 cases.



Russia ranks fourth in terms of the number of injuries, as it recorded one million and 30 thousand injuries, but the number of deaths in it is relatively small, as it has not exceeded 18 thousand since the outbreak of the epidemic.

In Mexico, the Corona virus has claimed the lives of more than 68,000 people, while the number of infections has exceeded 640,000.



In Europe, Britain, France, Spain and Italy are among the countries most affected by the outbreak of the pandemic, as Britain recorded about 42 thousand deaths, followed by Italy, where the disease claimed the lives of more than 35 thousand people.



And in France about 31 thousand died, and the death toll in Spain reached about 30,000 since the start of the outbreak.



The experts around the world are still racing against the clock to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.