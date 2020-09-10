Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Thursday، 10 September 2020 12:43 AM

Arab League urges international firm stance against Iranian behavior

The Arab League (AL) called Wednesday on the international community to take a firm stand against the Iranian activities that "shake the regional countries' stability," Xinhua reported.

The AL stressed rejection for the "Iranian hostile practices," calling on Tehran to stop intervention in the Arab countries' domestic affairs, during the sideline of AL's ministerial committee held via a video conference.


It also urged Iran to "stop support for its proxies in the region and stop inciting sectarian seditions that constitute a continuing threat to the stability and security of the Arab region."

