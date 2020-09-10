Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington Iraqi Kurdistan records 687 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths: ministry Turkish FM claims PKK seeking to take over Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Security member killed in bomb attacks on U.S.-coalition trucks in Iraq Iraq reports 4,894 new COVID-19 cases, 269,578 in total Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting
Thursday، 10 September 2020 12:11 AM

US to cut troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000: top commander

The Trump administration will cut the number of U.S. troops in Iraq to about 3,000 this month, a top military commander said in the country on Wednesday, a reduction from about 5,200 there now, Wall Street Journal reported.


“In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September,” Gen. McKenzie said.


“This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of [Islamic State] in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat,” he said.

