Thursday, 10 September 2020
Thursday، 10 September 2020

Iraqi president, PM discuss recent updates, elections preparations

President of Republic Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed the general situations and the progress of preparations for early elections.


Prime Minister al-Kadhimi received in his office the President of the Republic and the meeting discussed the general conditions of the country, politically, security and economically, and the challenges and plans to overcome it, according to a statement by the media office of the Prime Minister received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).


The two sides discussed, according to the statement, the procedures and preparations for all sectors for holding early elections, and everything that would ensure the integrity and safety of the electoral process, so that its results would be the true expression of the will of the Iraqi voter.

