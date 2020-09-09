Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 11:50 PM

WPA: Iranian wrestler facing death sentence 'unjustly' targeted

The World Players Association (WPA) has called for the head of the Iranian judiciary to grant an immediate stay of execution to Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari, who faces the death penalty.

 

"Navid was one of thousands of Iranian citizens who took part in spontaneous demonstrations that year against economic hardship and political repression in Iran," said a statement from the WPA.


"However, he has been unjustly targeted by the Iranian authorities who want to make an example out of a popular, high-profile athlete and intimidate others who might dare exercise their human right to participate in peaceful protest."


