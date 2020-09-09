After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday for his role in brokering a historic peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.



Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde put forward Trump’s name on Wednesday.



“It is for his contribution to peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal,” Tybring-Gjedde told Reuters, adding that Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from Iraq was also a factor. The Pentagon said Wednesday it would reduce the number of US troops in Iraq from to 5,200 to 3,000 in September.

The politician is not the first to suggest Trump should receive the award for his role in the agreement, which is Israel’s first peace treaty with an Arab country in 25 years.



White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said in a press briefing on August 13 that the agreement “is an example of why [Trump]…should be a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize.”



“He brought peace to Israel and the UAE…It wouldn’t surprise me if the President is eventually nominated for a Nobel Prize,” O’Brien said.



Tybring-Gjedde previously nominated Trump for the award in 2019 for the president’s efforts with North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-Un.







