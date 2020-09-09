Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 09:23 PM

Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM

Egypt will not stand by idly with hands tied in the face of Turkey’s ambitions in the region, especially in Libya, Syria and Iraq, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday.

The Minister said during the virtual ministerial meeting of the Arab League that the crisis in Libya has direct consequences for Egyptian national security.

“We have seen and monitored… the Turkish interventions to destabilize Libya, which involves practices that prolong the conflict, not only in Libya, but in the entire region.

This includes Turkey's documented involvement in transporting mercenaries and terrorists from Syrian territory, in an effort to recreate the conditions Turkey established in Syria on the Libyan front,” Shoukry said.

Turkey had sent thousands of Syrian fighters to Libya, according to the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor.

“In the face of Turkish ambitions that are evident in northern Iraq, Syria and Libya in particular, Egypt will not stand idly by with hands tied. Instead we have taken a stance, when we declared the Sirte-Jufra frontline a red line we will not accept anyone to cross regardless of their identity, and we thank the brotherly Arab countries for their strong support."

