Armenia Ready to Open Consulate in Erbil Soon

The Republic of Armenia is ready to open its consulate in Kurdistan Region’s capital in the nearest future, said the country’s envoy in Iraq.



The issue was discussed on Wednesday during a meeting between Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi and Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladian.



Governor’s office said in a press release that Sofi had reiterated the willingness to strengthen ties with Yerevan in all areas of potential cooperation, as part of which it welcomes the opening of the Armenian consulate general in Erbil.



No specific date for the opening of the diplomatic representative office was mentioned in the press release.



Ambassador Poladian previously in November 2019 announced for the first time that his country was considering a consulate office in Erbil to enhance the diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties with the Kurdistan Region.