Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Breaking
After UAE-Israel deal, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington Iraqi Kurdistan records 687 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths: ministry Turkish FM claims PKK seeking to take over Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Security member killed in bomb attacks on U.S.-coalition trucks in Iraq Iraq reports 4,894 new COVID-19 cases, 269,578 in total Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 07:56 PM

Armenia Ready to Open Consulate in Erbil Soon

4
The Republic of Armenia is ready to open its consulate in Kurdistan Region’s capital in the nearest future, said the country’s envoy in Iraq.

The issue was discussed on Wednesday during a meeting between Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi and Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladian.

Governor’s office said in a press release that Sofi had reiterated the willingness to strengthen ties with Yerevan in all areas of potential cooperation, as part of which it welcomes the opening of the Armenian consulate general in Erbil.

No specific date for the opening of the diplomatic representative office was mentioned in the press release.

Ambassador Poladian previously in November 2019 announced for the first time that his country was considering a consulate office in Erbil to enhance the diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties with the Kurdistan Region.
Related Stories
Read
GettyImages-1208510241-870

More than 2,000 US troops to leave Iraq in September, CENTCOM says 09 September 2020 09:35 PM

63ebb2c2-7926-4435-9f0f-fa4bb355cf79_16x9_600x338

Egypt will not stand hands tied facing Turkey’s ambitions in Syria, Iraq, Libya: FM 09 September 2020 09:23 PM

3

IS Militants Attack Iraqi Forces in Kirkuk, Injure Three Policemen 09 September 2020 07:40 PM

2

Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises to over 34,000 in Kurdistan 09 September 2020 07:35 PM

1

Fire Breaks Out at Duhok IDP Camps, Burns 19 Tents 09 September 2020 07:29 PM

Kenneth McKenzie

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq 09 September 2020 05:13 PM

trump

Trump will announce reduction in U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday 09 September 2020 09:29 AM

Coronavirus-section-private-hospital-Shar-Erbil-31-Aug-2020-rudaw

Iraqi Kurdistan records 687 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths: ministry 09 September 2020 02:00 AM

Comments