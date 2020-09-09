Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 07:40 PM

IS Militants Attack Iraqi Forces in Kirkuk, Injure Three Policemen

IS militants attacked Iraqi forces north of Kirkuk province on Wednesday and injured at least three policemen.

A source from the area told BasNews that the attack had targeted federal police forces outside Bai Hassan village, near Dibis subdistrict of the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.

“It led to an armed confrontation which left three policemen injured and one IS militant killed,” the source stated.

The attack comes amid an operation by the Iraqi forces in the area where they hope to wipe the hiding IS militants out.

