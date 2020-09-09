Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 07:35 PM

Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises to over 34,000 in Kurdistan

The total number of people who contracted the new coronavirus in Kurdistan has now reached 34,230, the health ministry said.

A total of 545 new cases were reported on Wednesday alone, from which the majority were detected in Duhok.

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry also confirmed 19 deaths within the past 24 hours, which brings the overall death toll to 1,265.

With 312 recoveries on Wednesday, the total number of people who survived the highly infectious virus in Kurdistan now stands at 21,556, whereas 11,409 patients are currently under treatment as active cases.
