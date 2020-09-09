Fire Breaks Out at Duhok IDP Camps, Burns 19 Tents

In two separate fire incidents, at least 19 tents at IDP camps in Kurdistan’s Duhok province, burnt to ashes on Wednesday.



The first incident was reported from Bersife Camp where an electrical short circuit led to a massive fire which later spread to other tents, and burned at least 15 of them.



A police spokesperson told BasNews that no one was hurt but there were serious damages to IDP’s properties.



Elsewhere at Qadiya Camp, fire burned another four tents together with all the belongings of the IDP families.



Local officials confirmed no casualties and stated that electricity was the source of the spark.