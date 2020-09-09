Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 02:08 AM

Netanyahu says to attend ceremony for signing Israel-UAE peace deal in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he will attend a ceremony in Washington next week to sign the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I am proud to travel to Washington next week, at the invitation of (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump, and to attend the historic ceremony at the White House to form the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a statement.

White House officials revealed that the deal will be signed on Sept. 15 by Israeli and UAE delegations at the White House.

The UAE delegation will be likely led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The ceremony will take place about a month after the Israeli-UAE normalization agreement was announced on Aug. 13. The UAE has become the third Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

In the wake of the announcement, Israel's flag carrier El Al has conducted its first commercial flight between the two countries, while direct telephone links were established, and discussions on cooperation in numerous areas were launched.
