Iraqi Kurdistan records 687 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths: ministry

Iraq’s Kurdistan region recorded 687 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the ministry 271 people in Duhok province, 199 in Erbil, 78 in Sulaimani, 72 in Raparin administration, 43 in Halabja, and 24 in Germiyan administration have tested positive for coronavirus.



The ministry statement also said that 15 coronavirus patients have died in Iraqi Kurdistan, 7 in Erbil, 5 in Sulaimani, 2 in Duhok, and 1 in Raparin.



So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 33,685 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 21,244 patients have recovered, and 1,246 people have died.



In March 2020 the World Health Organization WHO has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic. The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 27,236,916 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 891,031 confirmed deaths, according to WHO.