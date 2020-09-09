Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Wednesday، 09 September 2020 01:54 AM

Security member killed in bomb attacks on U.S.-coalition trucks in Iraq

A security member was killed, three others and a truck driver were wounded on Tuesday in two roadside bomb explosions targeting convoys of trucks belonging to the U.S.-led coalition in south and north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

In one attack, a roadside bomb went off near a convoy of vehicles carrying logistical support for the international coalition on the highway between the provinces of al-Qadsiyah and Babil in the south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

The blast struck an Iraqi military vehicle escorting the convoy, leaving a security member killed and two others wounded, the statement said.

Another explosion struck a second convoy belonging to a company contracted by the U.S.-led coalition forces in al-Nebai area, some 60 km north of Baghdad, destroying two vehicles and wounding a security member and a truck driver, the JOC said in a separate statement.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attacks, but unidentified militant groups have frequently targeted civilian convoys supplying U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq, which usually travel from neighboring Kuwait to the coalition bases in central and northern Iraq.

The attacks came as the Iraqi-U.S. relations have witnessed a tension since Jan. 3 when a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces. 
Comments