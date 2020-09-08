Iraq reports 4,894 new COVID-19 cases, 269,578 in total

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,894 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 269,578.



The ministry also reported 68 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 7,657, it reported 3,465 more recoveries in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 206,324.



The new cases were recorded after 27,809 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,793,056 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, the ministry's spokesman Sayf al-Badr said in a press release that 90 percent of the infections are with mild-to-moderate conditions and are recovering quickly, and the recovery rate is more than 76 percent.



"The recovery rate is higher than the international recovery rate, and the death toll in the country is less than 3 percent, which is below the international death rate," al-Badr said.



He attributed the latest increase in COVID-19 infections to non-compliance of the citizens with health preventive measures, saying that the increase in deaths is related to delayed admissions to hospitals.



On Monday, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided to ease health restrictions imposed previously to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



Among the decisions, the committee decided to reopen the crossing borders exclusively for commercial movement with the implementation of health measures, while reopening restaurants and tourist facilities of the five-star hotels, and lifting the ban on sporting activities and events.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.