Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Tuesday، 08 September 2020

Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17

Egypt Air will resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow as of Sept. 17, at the rate of three flights per week, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the company.
Travelers to Moscow must obtain a medical certificate with a negative PCR test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) from an accredited laboratory in Egypt, issued 72 hours at most before the date of arrival, MENA added.
