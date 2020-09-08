Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Breaking
Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20 efforts with France’s Macron Iraq and Ukraine sign MoU for Military Cooperation. Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining 3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 08 September 2020 04:21 PM

British-Iranian woman Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge - state TV

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court on Tuesday and informed about a new charge, state TV reported.
"The branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary court summoned Nazanin Zaghari and her designated lawyer this morning and informed her of a new indictment," an unnamed official told State TV.
Related Stories
Read
conte

Italy adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis 08 September 2020 02:28 PM

Zarif

Switzerland holds 'fruitful' Iran talks on peace, rights 08 September 2020 01:18 PM

Houthis

Yemen's Houthis say they fired drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport 08 September 2020 12:52 PM

56675

Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting 08 September 2020 01:24 AM

e5c89ec9-0d24-4a73-b080-de751db89507_16x9_600x338

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20 efforts with France’s Macron 08 September 2020 12:51 AM

7

Greece opens gates to Israel without restriction 07 September 2020 09:51 PM

4

Oil prices drop following Saudi cuts, China imports slowdown 07 September 2020 07:43 PM

3

Saudi Ports Progress on Maritime Navigation Communications' Network Indicator 07 September 2020 07:28 PM

Comments