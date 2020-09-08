Encircled by Iraqi Forces, ISIS Militant Blows Himself up, Injures Two in Kirkuk

An ISIS suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest and injured at least two policemen in southwest Kirkuk, a security source said on Tuesday.



The suicide bombing took place after the Iraqi forces encircled an ISIS jihadists near Rashad subdistrict of Kirkuk but the militant refused to surrender.



Ali Hashim Husseini, a spokesperson for Hashd al-Shaabi in the area, told BasNews that the Shia militias and the Iraqi armed forces were leading an operation to clear southwestern Kirkuk areas from ISIS insurgents.



At least two policemen were injured as the result of the bombing.