Fire Burns 16 Tents at IDP Camp in Duhok

A massive fire broke out on Monday night at Chamisko camp in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province where hundreds of Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDP) live.



At least 16 tents, and the entire belongings of the IDP families residing in them, were burnt in the incident, said a local official from Duhok, confirming that no one was hurt.



An electrical short circuit was the reason of the fire, the official told BasNews.



Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location and they managed to control the blaze before it spread out to other tents.



Kurdistan’s Join Crises Cooperation Center (JCC) said they had sent their teams to help the affected families.