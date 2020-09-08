Turkish Jets Heavily Bombard Villages in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Several villages in Kani Masi are of Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, came under heavy airstrikes by Turkish warplanes on Tuesday.



Head of Kani Masi subdistrict confirmed the airstrikes and told BasNews that the villages Baze, Bidhe, Keshte, Ora, Beshish, and Hirore were targeted during today’s raids.



Turkey often carries out airstrikes and artillery shelling in the border areas of Kurdistan Region under the pretext of fighting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is seen by Ankara as a threat to its national security.



“Baze village experienced the heavies attack today… Several civilian-owned houses were damaged but no one was hurt,” the official said.