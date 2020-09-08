KRG Delegation Arrives in Baghdad for Budget, Oil Talks

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to resume negotiations on outstanding disputes.



The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, will mainly focus on budgetary and oil disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.



This is the first time Erbil and Baghdad delegations meet since Iraqi Prime Minister’s visit to Washington last month where he was encouraged to find a solution to the differences with the KRG.