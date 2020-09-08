Kurdish PM Barzani Lays Foundation Stone of 100-bed Hospital in Duhok

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bed hospital in Duhok province.



Barzani, during a ceremony attended by several officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), noted that the decision to establish the new hospital was made in efforts to help the local residents in the area to have better access to health services in the region.



"We [the KRG] have decided to build this hospital in this area, so residents can have better access to health services, rather than having to rely on the health facilities of the city center," Barzani said, as quoted by Kurdistan 24.



The Kurdish premier added that this is part of his cabinet's "plan to build a better health care system."



"I’m delighted today to lay the foundation stone of a new 100-bed hospital, the biggest hospital in Shiladze subdistrict, with a project budget of $43m. This is part of our plan to build a better healthcare system in our region, investing in new facilities and equipment," he wrote on Twitter.



Barzani reminded that despite the crises the Kurdistan Region is suffering from, the KRG has not stopped from "serving our people."



"We might have been unable to deliver the projects on time due to our main focus on dealing with other crises," he continued.



"We promised at the beginning of the new cabinet to develop other economic sectors and not rely on a single source [i.e. public sector]," the prime minister added, affirming that "developing industrial and agricultural sectors was one of the pledges of our cabinet program."