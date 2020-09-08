Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Tuesday، 08 September 2020 01:24 AM

Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting

Turkey and Iran on Tuesday will hold a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting via video link, according to Turkish officials.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani will co-chair the meeting, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement Monday.

"During the Council meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran will be reviewed, and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the new circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed," the statement said.

"Views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters are also expected to be exchanged at the meeting," it added.

This will be sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting. The previous council meeting was held in 2018.


