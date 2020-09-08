Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20 efforts with France’s Macron

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reviewed the latest G20 efforts over the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.



During the call, they reviewed the efforts of the Group of Twenty (G20 countries), of which Saudi Arabia presides over this year.



The discussion came within the work schedules proposed by Saudi Arabia to support economies and health systems facing the global effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



During the call, they also reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts made towards it.



“His Excellency the French President hailed the level of relations between the two countries, praising the Kingdom's efforts during its presidency of the G20 this year,” read the report by SPA.



