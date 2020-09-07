4,100 more migrant workers to return home from Iraq

About 9,500 migrant workers are expected to return home from Iraq, with about 5,400 of them have already been repatriated, following job losses in the Arab country amid the pandemic.



The rest 4,100 will fly back home in coming months, according to Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad.



The economy of the Middle Eastern country, which largely depends on its oil revenue, was already facing crisis before the pandemic.



The crisis was deepened by the pandemic, since many businesses closed their operations and started to lay-off workers, according to media reports.



According to the Bangladesh mission, two large Iraqi government projects -- one refinery and one construction -- had about 15,000 Bangladeshi workers employed before the pandemic.



But the projects, which were being implemented on contractual basis under two separate foreign companies, recently started downsizing their workforce amid the pandemic.



As per the mission, the construction project has sent back about 3,800 Bangladeshi workers so far, and will repatriate another 1,700 by this month.



However, the project authorities have agreed to re-hire 80 percent of the workers, who still have their work permits, in January next year.



On the other hand, the refinery project has sent back about 1,600 workers so far.

Together, they will repatriate a total of 7,000 Bangladeshi workers by September, said the mission.



The workers will return in charter flights under the arrangement of the Bangladesh mission.



Besides, there are many Bangladeshi migrant workers who will return under special arrangements and by their own expenditure. Currently, many of these workers do not have valid documents.



