Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Breaking
Erdoğan, Rouhani to co-chair Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20 efforts with France’s Macron Iraq and Ukraine sign MoU for Military Cooperation. Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining 3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 10:30 PM

Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining

iraq-1611046_1280
Iraq is reopening its land border crossings, restaurants, hotels, and bringing back sporting events without spectators, the prime minister said on Monday, three days after it recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus infections.

Land crossings would be open for trade only so as to secure local market needs, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a statement. Restaurants and five-star hotels must adhere to public health guidelines, he added.

Sporting events would resume as of Sept. 12. Government agencies can now bring back to work up to 50% of their employees, he said.

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases as Iraqis continue to flout lockdown rules, the health ministry said.

It recorded 4,314 new cases on Monday, the health ministry said, and 77 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 264,684 and the total deaths to 7,589.

Kadhimi said the electoral commission would be allowed to open voter registration centres and that its employees would be exempt from curfew.

The prime minister took office in May as the third head of government in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of unrest in a country exhausted by war with Islamist militants, corruption and economic decay.

He was appointed to head a government tasked with organising an early election, a main demand of anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year, and has called one, to be held in June.
Related Stories
Read
Capture

Iraq and Ukraine sign MoU for Military Cooperation. 07 September 2020 11:00 PM

merlin_140642184_4720af23-5ffd-4100-b36f-7d79f0857694-superJumbo

4,100 more migrant workers to return home from Iraq 07 September 2020 10:56 PM

6

COVID-19: Kurdistan Region registers all-time high in daily infections of over 780 cases 07 September 2020 08:00 PM

5

PM Barzani urges people to adhere to health measures 07 September 2020 07:47 PM

2-5

Iraq, US urges moving towards effective partnership 07 September 2020 07:02 PM

1

Iraq Search for Missing Planes, Ships, 30 Billion Dollars 07 September 2020 06:47 PM

katyusha

Iraq opens investigation into launch of Katyusha missiles at Baghdad airport 07 September 2020 03:14 PM

03-258-Iraq

2 ISIS elements killed, 4 arrested in Iraq military operations: command 07 September 2020 03:08 PM

Comments