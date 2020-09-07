Saudi Ports Progress on Maritime Navigation Communications' Network Indicator



Saudi seaports moved ahead on the Maritime Communications' Network Indicator as shown in the 2020 second quarter report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), achieving an increase of 12.17 points or 22%, comparing the reading of the first quarter, in 2019, to the reading of the second quarter, in 2020, and rising their toll to 68.46 points.

According to the report, the Kingdom's ports achieved an ascending progress on the world indicator, as their tally reached 56.30 points, in the first quarter of 2019, while the average points of the Kingdom was 62.40 points for 2019 against 68.46 points in the second quarter of 2020.