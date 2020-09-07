Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Monday، 07 September 2020 07:02 PM

Iraq, US urges moving towards effective partnership

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller stressed the importance of moving forward in achieving an effective partnership characterized by respect for Iraq sovereignty and dedication to common interests.


The two sides discussed ways to improve the horizons of bilateral and strategic relations between Baghdad and Washington, and the importance of activating ways of bilateral cooperation to achieve the interests of both friendly countries.


Both also have discussed the results of the visit of the prime minister and his accompanying delegation to Washington, according to a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

