International community's appeasement of Iran: is it the right way?

In response to the United States' hard-line stance towards Iran, and its demand to re-impose all international sanctions on Tehran, claiming it violated the agreement it concluded with world powers in 2015. Iran continues its threats to Washington, at a time when the international community seeks to calm and prevent an escalation, Asharq Al-Awsat Arabic report said.



But the American researcher and political analyst Dr. Majid Rafi Zadeh believes in a report published by the American Gatestone Research Institute that those who demand a policy of appeasement towards Iran's rulers as a means to change the behavior of the Iranian regime do not realize that the more the international community offers to Iran's rulers, the more aggressive and daring Tehran becomes. . For example, one day after the UN Security Council voted to lift the arms embargo imposed on Iran, Tehran's rulers revealed a ballistic missile that was said to have reached the United States, according to German news agency DPA.



Rafie Zadeh, president of the American International Council on the Middle East, said that the Iranian state-owned newspaper, Afkar News, published a report in Farsi entitled "American lands are within Iran's range of bombs now," and that report boasted of the damage the Iranian regime could inflict on the United States.



"By sending a military satellite into space, Iran has now shown that it can target all territories," the report said. The Iranian parliament had warned (the United States) earlier that it is likely that any electromagnetic nuclear attack on the United States kills 90 percent of Americans.



The report also threatened the European Union, which voted in favor of lifting the arms embargo imposed on Iran, saying: “The same type of ballistic missile technology that was used to launch the satellite could carry nuclear, chemical or even biological weapons to wipe Israel off the map, and strike the bases of the United States and its allies. In the region and US installations, and targeting NATO even in the far west of Europe.



It is noteworthy that when the administration of US President Donald Trump tried to re-impose international sanctions on Iran after the United Nations refused to extend the arms embargo, 13 of the 15 member states of the UN Security Council sent messages in which they expressed their opposition to the US request. Among the opposition countries were allies and old partners of the United States, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.



Rafiezadeh said that this is not the first time that the Iranian regime has become more aggressive after the international community pursued policies of appeasement towards Iran's rulers. He indicated that we must remember that upon reaching the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal, former US President Barack Obama made clear that he was “confident” that the lifting of sanctions and the nuclear agreement “would meet the national security needs of the United States and our allies.” As it was stated in the preamble of the agreement that all the signatory countries "expect that the full implementation of this agreement will contribute positively to achieving regional and international peace and security."



Rafi`zadeh asked, "Nevertheless, what was the result?" He added that the international community witnessed the Yemeni Houthis' firing of rockets at civilian targets, the deployment of Hezbollah soldiers in Syria and an increase in "Hamas" attacks on southern Israel, with the support of Iran. With billions of dollars of revenue pouring into the pockets of the Iranian guide over Khamenei and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran's behavior has not changed for the better. Rather, it has become more powerful, daring and "the worst state sponsor of terrorism," according to the description of the US State Department.



Rafie Zadeh explained that the more the international community gave to Iran, the more it was testing its ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, which is a clear violation of Security Council Resolution 2231. He added that after every attempt to appease Iran's rulers, the regime was intensifying Repression and violations of human rights at home. Human Rights Watch reported that, after the nuclear deal and the lifting of sanctions, Iran has stepped up arrest and execution of human rights and political activists. Iran has become "the country that executes the most women and has the largest number of executions in the world," and according to Amnesty International, Iran has become the first in executing minors.



Rafie Zadeh concluded his report by saying that the policies of consensus and appeasement mean weakness for Iran's rulers, and that the more the international community gives to Iran's rulers, the more it appears that the regime feels that it has the ability to continue its evil behavior.