Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Monday، 07 September 2020 06:53 PM

Iran records highest surge in coronavirus cases in 10 days

The Iranian Ministry of Health recorded 2152 new cases of the new Coronavirus in the past twenty-four hours, which is the highest daily increase in 10 days, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 388,810 cases.

Sima Sadat, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, told state television that the deaths due to the "Covid 19" epidemic resulting from infection with the virus increased from 117 to 22,410 cases.

Iran started a new school year on Saturday, despite fears of health workers and many parents about the high number of cases in one of the Middle East countries most affected by the outbreak of the pandemic.
