Monday, 07 September 2020
Monday، 07 September 2020 03:18 PM

Iranian deputy speaker calls for ruling parliamentary system

Iranian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Amir Hossein called for the adoption of the parliamentary system in Iran because the current (presidential) system does not allow the parliament to use tools to question and hold the government accountable, he said.

Qazizadeh confirmed, in an interview with the Iranian Students News Agency "ISNA" yesterday, Sunday, that Parliament cannot monitor many government programs now, nor can it reach the President of the Republic directly elected by popular vote.

The deputy criticized the structure of the political system in Iran, saying that "bringing down the government is a good thing in the parliamentary system." He added, "We need to change characters immediately when necessary. But with the current situation, if we want to change anyone, there will be a political crisis."
