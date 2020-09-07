Iraq opens investigation into launch of Katyusha missiles at Baghdad airport

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued directives to open an investigation into the missile attack on Baghdad International Airport, yesterday.



The Security Media Cell said that the Joint Operations Command is launching an investigation to determine the party that is responsible for firing 3 Katyusha rockets at Baghdad International Airport, which caused material losses, and it was found that they were launched from the Zaytoun area in the Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital.



Baghdad International Airport has been exposed to repeated bombing recently, and on August 18, a missile fell in its vicinity, and on August 30, Katyusha missiles also fell in its vicinity.



These attacks came as part of a series of unknown missile attacks targeting the airport, in addition to the military bases.