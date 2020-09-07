Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 03:14 PM

Iraq opens investigation into launch of Katyusha missiles at Baghdad airport

katyusha
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued directives to open an investigation into the missile attack on Baghdad International Airport, yesterday.

The Security Media Cell said that the Joint Operations Command is launching an investigation to determine the party that is responsible for firing 3 Katyusha rockets at Baghdad International Airport, which caused material losses, and it was found that they were launched from the Zaytoun area in the Abu Ghraib district, west of the capital.

Baghdad International Airport has been exposed to repeated bombing recently, and on August 18, a missile fell in its vicinity, and on August 30, Katyusha missiles also fell in its vicinity.

These attacks came as part of a series of unknown missile attacks targeting the airport, in addition to the military bases.
Related Stories
Read
03-258-Iraq

2 ISIS elements killed, 4 arrested in Iraq military operations: command 07 September 2020 03:08 PM

7

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

6

Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:06 AM

5

Iraq confirms more than 3650 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:03 AM

4

SDF Expects International Intervention If Turkey Attacks NE Syria: Official 06 September 2020 11:59 PM

3

Barzani Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil 06 September 2020 11:58 PM

1

AUK Mobilizes Second Shipment of Medical Aid to Kurdistan 06 September 2020 11:49 PM

Comments