2 ISIS elements killed, 4 arrested in Iraq military operations: command

He added that the operation resulted in the killing of two terrorist leaders of "ISIS" gangs while they were trying to flee, and the arrest of two others in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the killing of two ISIS members and the arrest of four others, including two dangerous elements, during two separate security operations in Kirkuk and Anbar.



"According to the directives of the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, a special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a surprise operation that relied on a major intelligence effort," said the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool - in a statement.



He added that the operation resulted in the killing of two terrorist leaders of "ISIS" gangs while they were trying to flee, and the arrest of two others in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.