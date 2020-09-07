Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 03:08 PM

2 ISIS elements killed, 4 arrested in Iraq military operations: command

03-258-Iraq
The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the killing of two ISIS members and the arrest of four others, including two dangerous elements, during two separate security operations in Kirkuk and Anbar.

"According to the directives of the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, a special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a surprise operation that relied on a major intelligence effort," said the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool - in a statement.

He added that the operation resulted in the killing of two terrorist leaders of "ISIS" gangs while they were trying to flee, and the arrest of two others in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the killing of two ISIS members and the arrest of four others, including two dangerous elements, during two separate security operations in Kirkuk and Anbar.

"According to the directives of the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, a special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a surprise operation that relied on a major intelligence effort," said the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool - in a statement.

He added that the operation resulted in the killing of two terrorist leaders of "ISIS" gangs while they were trying to flee, and the arrest of two others in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.
Related Stories
Read
katyusha

Iraq opens investigation into launch of Katyusha missiles at Baghdad airport 07 September 2020 03:14 PM

7

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

6

Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:06 AM

5

Iraq confirms more than 3650 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:03 AM

4

SDF Expects International Intervention If Turkey Attacks NE Syria: Official 06 September 2020 11:59 PM

3

Barzani Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil 06 September 2020 11:58 PM

1

AUK Mobilizes Second Shipment of Medical Aid to Kurdistan 06 September 2020 11:49 PM

Comments