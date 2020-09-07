Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 02:27 PM

24 killed in clashes in northern Yemen

Houthis in Yemen
More than 20 people were killed in clashes in Yemen’s northern province of Al-Jawf late Sunday as government troops tried to reclaim positions lost months ago to the Houthi group.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iran-allied insurgents since 2014, when the Houthis seized much of the north including the capital Sanaa.
A government military source said 16 Houthis and eight loyalists were killed in clashes Sunday night.
Government troops captured more than 40 rebels, the source told AFP.
Meanwhile, the insurgents advanced in the neighbouring Marib governorate, in particular the Mahliya district, after heavy fighting that also resulted in casualties.
Houthis took control of the capital of Al-Jawf earlier this year in a strategic advance that means they now threaten oil-producing Marib province.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Yemen conflict, which the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Fighting has carried on despite repeated calls for a ceasefire to help combat coronavirus, which health agencies fear could be disastrous in impoverished Yemen.
More than 1,900 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country, including 572 deaths.
Related Stories
Read
159681413739167100

Iranian deputy speaker calls for ruling parliamentary system 07 September 2020 03:18 PM

Corona

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus cases in past 10 days 07 September 2020 02:25 PM

Saeed Khatib

UAE expected to make up for mistakes: Iran FM spokesperson 07 September 2020 02:08 PM

1

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Injures at Least 34 People in Iran 07 September 2020 02:00 PM

salman

Saudi King tells Trump that kingdom is eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue 07 September 2020 09:22 AM

trump

Trump welcomes opening of Saudi airspace to Israel-UAE flights 07 September 2020 09:18 AM

8

Belarus: More than 100,000 protest as 'masked snatch squads pull students into vans' 07 September 2020 12:21 AM

saudi

Saudi Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack 06 September 2020 11:27 PM

Comments