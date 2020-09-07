Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 02:08 PM

UAE expected to make up for mistakes: Iran FM spokesperson

Saeed Khatib

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the United Arab Emirates to make up for the strategic mistake of normalizing ties with Israel. 


During a press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the UAE has made two strategic mistakes by normalizing ties with Israel.


Not only has the UAE made a cognitive mistake about its own and Israel’s position, but it has also made a miscalculation, the spokesman added.


The Abu Dhabi government’s miscalculation is that it wrongly believes it can purchase security from outside the region these days, he said.

 

“We seriously expect the UAE to make up for its mistakes. Iran would not joke with anybody when it comes to its national security, and this has been made clear for them (Emiratis) through certain channels,” the spokesperson underlined.

 

Related Stories
Read
159681413739167100

Iranian deputy speaker calls for ruling parliamentary system 07 September 2020 03:18 PM

Houthis in Yemen

24 killed in clashes in northern Yemen 07 September 2020 02:27 PM

Corona

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus cases in past 10 days 07 September 2020 02:25 PM

1

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Injures at Least 34 People in Iran 07 September 2020 02:00 PM

salman

Saudi King tells Trump that kingdom is eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue 07 September 2020 09:22 AM

trump

Trump welcomes opening of Saudi airspace to Israel-UAE flights 07 September 2020 09:18 AM

8

Belarus: More than 100,000 protest as 'masked snatch squads pull students into vans' 07 September 2020 12:21 AM

saudi

Saudi Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack 06 September 2020 11:27 PM

Comments