UAE expected to make up for mistakes: Iran FM spokesperson

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the United Arab Emirates to make up for the strategic mistake of normalizing ties with Israel.



During a press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the UAE has made two strategic mistakes by normalizing ties with Israel.



Not only has the UAE made a cognitive mistake about its own and Israel’s position, but it has also made a miscalculation, the spokesman added.



The Abu Dhabi government’s miscalculation is that it wrongly believes it can purchase security from outside the region these days, he said.

“We seriously expect the UAE to make up for its mistakes. Iran would not joke with anybody when it comes to its national security, and this has been made clear for them (Emiratis) through certain channels,” the spokesperson underlined.