PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) confirmed on Sunday that Abdul Rahman Hamo, known as Dozdar Hamo, was killed in a Turkish airstrike.



The media outlets affiliated with the party said Hamo was killed in November 2019 during an airstrike by the Turkish jets on Mount Qandil.



However, it was not clear why the party confirmed his death almost 10 months after the airstrike.



Hamo was born in 1969 in Afrin, the Syrian Kurdistan, and he joined the PKK 1990. He held different positions at the media and press departments of the PKK until he reached senior positions as a military commander.