Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike

7
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) confirmed on Sunday that Abdul Rahman Hamo, known as Dozdar Hamo, was killed in a Turkish airstrike.

The media outlets affiliated with the party said Hamo was killed in November 2019 during an airstrike by the Turkish jets on Mount Qandil.

However, it was not clear why the party confirmed his death almost 10 months after the airstrike.

Hamo was born in 1969 in Afrin, the Syrian Kurdistan, and he joined the PKK 1990. He held different positions at the media and press departments of the PKK until he reached senior positions as a military commander.
Related Stories
Read

PKK Confirms Death of Senior Commander During Turkish Airstrike 07 September 2020 12:14 AM

6

Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:06 AM

5

Iraq confirms more than 3650 coronavirus cases 07 September 2020 12:03 AM

4

SDF Expects International Intervention If Turkey Attacks NE Syria: Official 06 September 2020 11:59 PM

3

Barzani Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil 06 September 2020 11:58 PM

1

AUK Mobilizes Second Shipment of Medical Aid to Kurdistan 06 September 2020 11:49 PM

1

Iraqi Embassy in Ankara Closes Down over Suspected COVID-19 Case 06 September 2020 11:22 PM

Breaking

3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 06 September 2020 09:26 PM

Comments