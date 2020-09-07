Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
Monday، 07 September 2020 12:06 AM

Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases

Kurdistan Region on Sunday reported 574 new cases of COVID-19 infections with 21 more fatalities recorded within the past 24 hours only.

The health ministry’s report said 336 new cases in Duhok, 121 in Erbil, 89 in Sulaymaniyah, and 28 in Halabja had raised the total number of infections across Kurdistan Region up to 32,210.

It also confirmed that the novel virus has so far claimed 1,207 lives, while 20,492 people have recovered from the infectious disease.

According to the report, 10,511 patients remain under treatment as active cases.

