Kurdistan rports new 574 coronavirus cases

Kurdistan Region on Sunday reported 574 new cases of COVID-19 infections with 21 more fatalities recorded within the past 24 hours only.

The health ministry’s report said 336 new cases in Duhok, 121 in Erbil, 89 in Sulaymaniyah, and 28 in Halabja had raised the total number of infections across Kurdistan Region up to 32,210.



It also confirmed that the novel virus has so far claimed 1,207 lives, while 20,492 people have recovered from the infectious disease.



According to the report, 10,511 patients remain under treatment as active cases.