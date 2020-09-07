Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Monday، 07 September 2020 12:03 AM

Iraq confirms more than 3650 coronavirus cases

Over the past 24 hours, the Iraqi ministry of health has recorded more than 3,650 new cases of coronavirus, a statement said on Sunday.

While 90 people lost their lives to coronavirus, at least 3,651 other individuals were found positive for the novel virus, the ministry said in a statement.

However, 3,301 patients have been discharged from the hospital during the same period of time.

The new reports took the tally to 260,370 with the death toll rising to 7,512, the press release said, adding that 198,560 patients recovered from COVID-19 across Iraq.
