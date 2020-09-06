Barzani Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil



Kurdish prominent leader and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received on Sunday the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in Erbil.



Barzani and Halbousi shed light on the latest political developments across Iraq as well as closer cooperations between Erbil and Baghdad to tackle the issues, a statement by Barzani's office said.



"Held a productive meeting today with Iraq’s Speaker of the Council of Representatives, @AlHaLboosii at the Barzani HQ," the Kurdish leader wrote on Twitter.



"We spoke of the path forward as we collectively work on the pursuit of improving the lives of our people."



Halbousi arrived in Erbil earlier the day for talks on the upcoming Iraqi elections scheduled for next June.