AUK Mobilizes Second Shipment of Medical Aid to Kurdistan

The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) has mobilized the second shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations to the Kurdistan Region to help the health ministry in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at a press conference alongside the Health Minister Saman Barzinji, AUK President Randall Rhodes announced the arrival of the consignment of PPE, which was handed over to the ministry of health, a statement by the university said.



"As part of its mission, AUK believes in employing its faculty, staff, and resources to benefit Kurdistan and the health and well-being of its people… We are proud and humbled to be part of this initiative and donation," Rhodes said.



Barzinji, in return, commended AUK's efforts for providing the health sector with the necessary medical assistance, stressing on the importance of NGOs as well as NPOs "in taking responsibility during crises like the current COVID-19 pandemic," the statement added.



"This is not the first time that the American University of Kurdistan has given to the community, and we hope that all other universities and entities can follow their lead and provide the necessary support to overcome this crisis, whether by donations or raising awareness,"Barzanji said.



The 183 cartons contained protective coveralls, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, goggles, masks, and respirators.



"The PPE will go to the essential workers in healthcare at the public hospitals, designated COVID-10 hospitals and also IDP camps," the press release concluded.