Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 September 2020
Breaking
3 Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds 2 wounded in bomb attack targeting U.S.-coalition convoy in Baghdad Iraq arrests 13 in Baghdad and Basra over illegal weapons Iraqi forces pursue wanted, seize weapons in Baghdad, Basra Yemen president orders troops to foil Houthi attacks on Marib Two French soldiers killed in operation in Mali Egypt sends medical aid to Iraq Two Iraqi smugglers arrested in Erbil with 25 kg of illegal drugs Iraq health workers to protest attacks, lack of employment ISIS cell disguised as IRGC arrested in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 06 September 2020 11:25 PM

Saudi-Led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - SPA

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace fired by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. 


A Houthi military spokesman said on Sunday they launched an attack with drones on Saudi Abha International airport. It aimed at “military sites and sensitive targets” which were accurately hit, spokesman Yahya Sarea said. 


The coalition did not mention an attack on Abha International airport.

Related Stories
Read
8

Belarus: More than 100,000 protest as 'masked snatch squads pull students into vans' 07 September 2020 12:21 AM

saudi

Saudi Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack 06 September 2020 11:27 PM

Iran_uranium_enrichment_beyond_20_800

Iran's AEOI says uranium enrichment level undisturbed in violation of deals 06 September 2020 08:31 PM

behrouz

Iran's AEOI claims elements behind Natanz blast identified 06 September 2020 08:27 PM

iran air

US warns against travelling to Iran over risk of kidnapping, coronavirus 06 September 2020 08:20 PM

tunisia attack

Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 extremists shot dead 06 September 2020 05:06 PM

beirut blast

‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor 06 September 2020 05:01 PM

german flag

German gov't rejects death penalty against Iranian wrestler 06 September 2020 12:19 AM

Comments