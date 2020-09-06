Iraqi Embassy in Ankara Closes Down over Suspected COVID-19 Case

Iraqi Ambassador to Turkey Hassan al-Janabi revealed on Sunday that the embassy was closed for a temporary period of time due to coronavirus pandemic.
The Iraqi envoy said in a Facebook statement that the embassy will be closed until September 14, noting that the decision due to a contact between a COVID-19 patient and the majority of the embassy's staffers.
"This week, the building will be disinfected, and all the employees will be tested before they get back to work," Janabi explained.
